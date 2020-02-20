Because of its importance, black history is worthy to be thought about and celebrated throughout the year. But February, as Black History month, offers the opportunity to concentrate, to focus and to study and share that importance of black involvement and black contributions to the making of this great country of ours in particular — and the whole world — in general.
Black History, as we know it today, began as Negro History Week, the second week of February, way back in 1926, by learned historian Carter G. Woodson, along with others who felt that lives and the struggles and the accomplishments of African Americans should not be ignored, but should be taught and passed on with a sense of pride for the way we have survived in of and because of the hardships we faced as a people.
It is believed that the month of February was chosen because it was a way of honoring both Frederick Douglas, abolitionist and Underground Railroad station master, and Abraham Lincoln, the president of the United States who wrote the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 to help end slavery.
In 1976, the second week of February’s Negro History Week became Black History Month. And we now have a whole month of February to celebrate and share in that focused and concentrated way I spoke about earlier.
In no special order, I would like to pay tribute to some of the pioneers who have paved the way for many of us in the Black community, specifically and in the whole wide world in general. I thank God for all these way makers.
• Millionairess and businesswoman Madam C.J. Walker.
• Educator and prolific inventor George Washington Carver.
• Producer and promoter Oscar Micheaux was a pioneer independent filmmaker.
• Mahalia Jackson and Rev. James Cleveland brought gospel to the mainstream.
• Bessie Coleman was an international licensed aviator.
• Dorothy Dandridge was a elegant, glamorous movie star.
• Astronaut Mae Jamerson.
• U.S. Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm ran for president in 1972.
• A famous musician from Olean, Bill Easley.
• Sarah Johnson used the Underground Railroad and came to Olean in 1833.
• Dr. Charles Drew developed blood transfusions and blood banks.
• Pulitzer Prize winner (poetry) Gwendolyn Brooks.
These are just a few of my heroes and heroines. Find more information about more interesting people of color who have inspired and helped us. The Olean Public Library is full of such information, as well as “Google university.”
Have fun. Learn more about Black History. I just gave you a taste, but a taste worth knowing and exploring during this Black History Month.