Prior to the arrival of the corona virus, the federal budget deficit for 2019-20 was on track to exceed a trillion dollars due to the massive tax cuts that Republicans gave primarily to corporations and wealthy individuals in the first year of President Trump’s term.
The financial double-whammy of COVID-19 — a huge drop in government income due to business shutdowns combined with an even greater increase in federal spending to cushion the financial impact on individuals and businesses and pay for medical care for the victims — will likely increase this year’s deficit to four or five trillion dollars.
Numbers like these are simply incomprehensible to most Americans. Republicans went apoplectic when the annual budget shortfall reached a trillion dollars during the 2007-8 financial crisis, and the deficit that we’re facing for 2019-20 is five times that amount.
To put this into perspective, President Trump’s proposed budget for the entire federal government for the 2021 fiscal year (prepared prior to the COVID-19 crisis) amounts to $4.8 trillion. The financial impact of the pandemic could equal that amount.
Budget deficits are not simply numbers on a page — they represent genuine outlays of federal funds that have to be paid with real money. The government raises this money by issuing government bonds that are purchased by businesses, individuals, and foreign countries. These bonds add to the national debt, which currently stands at $23.5 trillion.
When the government sells bonds, it obligates itself to pay interest to the buyers for the full term of the bond at a rate that is determined when the bonds are sold. Right now those rates are historically low, so the amount that these interest payment add to the federal budget is less significant than it would have been in the past when rates were higher. But the interest must still be paid, whether by federal tax income or more borrowing.
The normal term for federal bonds is 10 to 30 years. When that term is up, the government must pay the owner of the bond the full amount that was originally borrowed. If the government is running a deficit at that time, Treasury will have to issue more bonds to pay people who bought bonds in earlier years.
Now here is where it gets scary. Imagine that the government sells $5 trillion in bonds to cover the 2019-20 federal deficit. As of today, the interest rate on 30-year bonds is 1.37%, meaning that the federal budget will have to increase by $68.5 billion per year for the next 30 years to pay the interest.
That’s not a huge number in $4.8 trillion budget. But now imagine what could happen 30 years from now when that $5 trillion in borrowing has to be repaid. Federal spending will have grown significantly by then due to the effects of inflation and new government programs, but there is still no way that taxpayers could afford to pay off that much debt in a single year. So more bonds will be sold to pay the owners of the bonds that were issued in 2020.
As long as interest rates remain low, that could easily be done. But there is no guarantee that rates will stay low — in fact, it is extremely unlikely. If we look back 30 years from today, the interest rate on 30-year bonds was 8.61%. If 30 years from now the Treasury had to sell $5 trillion of bonds at that rate, the annual interest payment on those bonds would be $430.5 billion, an increase of $362 billion per year. That is real money that would have to be paid for the next 30 years by our grandchildren.
My point in laying out these figures is not to argue against spending federal money to combat the effects of COVID-19. Those who are sick must be treated--including the tens of millions who lack health insurance under our current system--and the economy could slip into an even costlier depression if we don’t invest now in keeping businesses viable and government services running. But we should not close
our eyes to the fact that we are racking up huge bills that must eventually be paid by someone, whether ourselves or our children.
President Trump is fond of saying that he is a “wartime president” fighting an “invisible enemy.” If he really means that, he should be willing like other wartime presidents to stand up and tell Americans hard truths about the cost of this war and the necessity for us to rally together and tighten our belts to pay for it.
So far we’ve heard nothing like this from the president, and I’m not holding my breath waiting for him to do so. The Republican Party has developed such an aversion to taxes over the last forty years that anyone who raises the possibility of a tax increase, no matter how good the cause, is immediately demonized. In fact, Congressional Republicans were talking about passing even more tax cuts in 2020 until COVID-19 struck.
Rather than raising taxes, the automatic response of Republicans to budgetary problems is to cut federal spending, especially on “social programs” like Medicaid and Social Security. There is every reason to believe that this will be their response when the time comes to craft the next federal budget. But no amount of budget-cutting will be sufficient to cover the costs associated with fighting COVID-19.
Americans of all parties must stand up and tell their representatives in Congress that they are willing to pay higher taxes to avoid shuffling the cost of the current crisis onto the shoulders of their children and grandchildren. Our parents did this during World War II, and their parents did it during World War I. In fact, the war in Afghanistan, which has cost taxpayers more than $3 trillion so far, is the first major war in which Americans have not been asked to shoulder the financial burden of defending the nation. Perhaps that is one of the reasons why it has gone on for so long.
If we are truly engaged in a war against the corona virus, it is cowardly and unpatriotic for us to resist paying our fair share of the cost of that war, especially when the lives and livelihoods of so many of our fellow Americans are at stake. One thing that the COVID-19 crisis has hopefully taught us is that we are all in this together. Let’s stand up and act like it.
(Chris Stanley is a St. Bonaventure University professor.)