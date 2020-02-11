By CHRIS STANLEY
Special to the Olean Times Herald
Lovers of the U.S. Constitution should be concerned — very concerned — about the arguments that President Trump and his attorneys have made regarding the power of the our presidency.
As everyone should have learned in school, our Constitution is framed around the idea of three coequal branches of government, with each serving as a check on the power of the other two. The Founders had fought a bloody war to free themselves from the authority of an autocratic ruler who ignored the voices of his colonial subjects, and they were determined not to repeat that error when they wrote Article 2 of the Constitution.
Contrary to Trump’s assertion that Article 2 gives him “the right to do whatever I want as president,” the role and authority of the president are in fact quite limited under this Article (which, by the way, is the only place in the Constitution that deals with this subject). The article begins with the summary statement that “the executive power shall be vested in a President of the United States of America,” then goes on in several paragraphs to spell out what this means.
The president’s powers are defined as follows: serving as commander in chief of the nation’s military (including commissioning officers); seeking reports from the various executive departments (later defined as the cabinet); granting pardons and reprieves; receiving ambassadors and other officials from foreign countries; recommending laws to Congress; and ensuring that all laws passed by Congress are “faithfully executed.”
The president is also given authority to negotiate treaties and to appoint judges, ambassadors and other federal officials, but these powers are subject to the approval of the Senate. The president may fill such positions temporarily when the Senate is not in session, but these appointments become null and void once the Senate returns.
That’s it — the full list of powers granted by the Founders to the president. How anyone can conclude from this list that the Constitution gives the president the right to “do whatever he wants” defies explanation.
The fact that this delineation of the powers of the president appears in Article 2, after the discussion of the powers of Congress in Article 1, shows which branch of government the Founders thought was most important. It is no accident that the list of powers granted to the Congress is at least twice as long as those given to the president.
According to Article 2, Congress alone has the power to levy taxes; borrow money; manage trade with other nations; define rules of citizenship; regulate bankruptcies; coin money; set up post offices; administer copyrights; establish courts; declare war; raise an army and navy (though only for two years at a time); oversee and call up state militias; and govern the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.
Congress is also authorized “to make all laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into execution the foregoing powers, and all other powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof.” Other Articles give Congress the authority to regulate federal elections; count the votes of the Electoral College; elect its own officers; establish its rules of operation; discipline and remove its members; and initiate and approve amendments to the Constitution.
That’s quite a list. Any objective reader would conclude that the Founders intended to give primacy to the elected representatives of the people, not to the president. Given their recent experience with King George, this is exactly what we would expect.
There are only three places in the Constitution where the relationship between Congress and the president are addressed. Article 1 gives the House of Representatives “the sole power of impeachment” (including but not limited to the president) and assigns to the Senate “the sole power to try all impeachments.” The same Article gives the president the power to veto legislation passed by the Congress, but also stipulates that Congress can enact laws over the president’s objection by a two-thirds vote of both houses.
Finally, Article 2 gives the House the power to choose the president (and the Senate, the vice president) in cases where there is no clear winner in the Electoral College.
Here, too, it seems clear that the Founders intended to give the balance of power to Congress. Congress can enact laws without the president’s approval (with enough votes to override a veto) and remove the president from office, but the president has no similar authority to enact laws on his own or remove members of Congress.
So where do President Trump and his lawyers get the idea that the presidency is more powerful than the legislative branch? What makes them think that the president can simply ignore the will of Congress (and the judicial branch, in the case of court-approved subpoenas) and declare an impeachment inquiry to be unconstitutional?
Contrary to what many people think, such claims did not begin with Trump. Andrew Jackson was accused of having monarchical aspirations, and Abraham Lincoln violated important provisions of the Constitution during the Civil War when he suspended the writ of habeas corpus and arrested people for speaking out against him. Presidential activism increased under Teddy Roosevelt and Woodrow Wilson, but it was Franklin D. Roosevelt who truly pushed the envelope of presidential power in his efforts to end the Great Depression.
Several of FDR’s programs were subsequently declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, but that did not stop the rise of what has been called “the imperial presidency.” Richard Nixon famously asserted that “when the President does it, that means it is not illegal,” and Presidents Clinton, Bush I and II and Obama all expanded the use of executive orders, signing statements, and claims of privilege (none of which are mentioned in the Constitution) to increase the authority of the president at the expense of Congress.
No previous president, however, had the audacity to assert the kind of absolute immunity from oversight and prosecution that Trump has claimed, and none made such extensive use of executive orders without even trying to work with Congress over the issues. Regardless of what one thinks about Trump, it is hard to avoid the impression that a serious line has been crossed in the growing imbalance of power between the president and the Congress.
One of the first tasks of the next president, whoever it might be, should be to propose new legislation to clarify the constitutional limits of the presidency and ensure that no future president can claim to be above congressional oversight.
But where will we find a presidential candidate who will promise to clip his or her own wings for the good of country? Lovers of the Constitution, whether conservative or progressive, should insist that the candidates answer this question.
(Chris Stanley lives in Allegany and is a St. Bonaventure University professor.)