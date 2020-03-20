While illness, global pandemic and fears of recession are never funny, I’ve been seeing some shining points of comedy in the last week as we struggle with the “new reality.”
Much in the same way that M*A*S*H had a laugh track — surgeons in a war isn’t funny, but finding ways to break the tension is — I figured it is probably time to share some of these bits with you. So I present to you the Bob Clark Memorial OTH COVID-19 Awards for comedy in the middle of a crisis.
Best Facebook Post
I’ve seen multiple variations of this floating around from parents with kids at home. It goes something like this:
“First day of homeschooling! Two suspended for fighting, one expelled for skipping school.”
Plot Twist: It’s a one-child household…
Best Comedy by a Small Business
The other day I was browsing Twitter and came across a posting from Tasta Pizza on West State Street:
“Tasta’s hours until further notice are 11am-8pm. “Delivery fee is also waived within city limits.
“Please wear pants when answering the door.”
I know that if you telecommute, you could probably get away with not wearing pants all day — but don’t become so preoccupied with whether or not you could that you don’t stop to think if you should.”
Best Novelty T-shirt
Alderman Kevin Dougherty, who attended Tuesday’s Common Council committee meetings wearing an “I Survived the Toilet Paper Apocalypse of 2020” T-shirt.
(Now, before anybody jumps off on Kevin for wearing a novelty T-shirt to a council meeting, a) committee meetings are relatively informal, and nobody wears their Sunday best to these things — it’s one of the few meetings I’ll cover in my Times Herald wiffle ball team T-shirt and jeans, and b) dude, we’re in the middle of the Toilet Paper Apocalypse — the lamest kind of apocalypse.
Best Comedy by a Government Agency
Alfred Police Department
On Monday, the Alfred Police Department put out a Facebook post targeting crime in the village.
“Due to COVID19 the Alfred Police Department will be suspending all crime and criminal activity. You may resume criminal activity if you stop by the police station and advise the duty officer. Thank you for understanding.”
Best Music Playlist
Mine.
One of the keys to surviving any emergency, apocalypse, boogaloo or TEOTWAWKI is having the right playlist/burned CD/mixtape/stack of 45s.
I began working on my apocalypse-themed YouTube video playlist, preparing for the almost-inevitable point where I’ll be working from home.
While it has dozens of songs, some of the highlights include:
Bastille’s 2013 hit “Pompeii,” — with the composer noting “if you close your eyes, does it almost feel like nothing’s changed at all?” Sounds appropriate, as there’s no cases of COVID-19 in Cattaraugus County as I write this.
Skeeter Davis’ 1962 recording of “The End of the World,” which hit No. 2 on the Billboard 100 and No. 1 on the easy listening charts. “Why do the birds go on singing?/Why do the stars glow above?/Don’t they know it’s the end of the world?/It ended when I lost your love.” Or lost your toilet paper stash?
Dave Matthews Band’s “When the World Ends” off of the “Everyday” album. Now, “Everyday” is no “true” DMB fan’s favorite album, but the song’s notable for its single being pulled before even being released — in September 2001.
It wraps with Billy Joel’s “Miami 2017 (Seen the Lights Go Out on Broadway),” his 1976 magnum opus to the “general malaise” of the 1970s and The New York Daily News’ famous “FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD” headline.
