Christmas is a time for gathering with family and friends, exchanging gifts, enjoying traditional holiday meals and reflecting on the meaning of the season, the birth of Jesus Christ.
Giving, of course, is an important part of the season, and the folks of the Twin Tiers demostrate year after year that they understand what giving means — not just to family and friends, but to community members who can use the help.
In the weeks leading up to Chirstmas Day, the pages of the Olean Times Herald become, in part, the unofficial newsletter of the numerous charity and fundraising efforts in our communities. From toy and food drives, to mitten and coat collections to the United Way campaigns in the Twin Tiers, literally tens of thousands of dollars in funds and gifts are raised and/or collected to go to good causes and needy families.
The contributions range from pennies or cans of soup offered by schoolchildren to Shop With Cop efforts by law enforcement officers to high-dollar figures generously donated by individuals who receive far more from giving to their fellow men and women and their families than they hope to get for themselves on Christmas morning.
Dozens of volunteers will turn have turned out since this past weekend — and through Christmas Day — to help prepare and serve holiday meals at churches and community centers for people in need. The various efforts are so varied and wide-sweeping across the Twin Tiers, it would be next to impossible to list them all here.
While there always seems to be concerns that commercialism and eagerness for new toys and gadgets have overtaken Christmas — and perhaps there is something to the concern — it’s clear that the spirit of giving and lending hands has not been wholly submerged.
And receiving wonderful and thoughtful gifts, especially on the part of our children, is a part of the magic and anticipation of Christmas morning, resulting in memories and family-bonding traditions that result in nothing but good in people’s lives. Indeed, the wonder and excitement of Christmas for children is part of what teaches them to be generous and thoughful of others as they grow into adults who contribute to their communities.
For all of the concerns that crass materialism moves us, results of a poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, released last week, showed that 7 of 10 Americans say “grateful” describes them extremely well or very well over the holidays. Gratitude is at least in part the result of awareness — awareness not only of oneself but also of what others may be lacking or missing.
So grateful awareness is certainly a virtue, and it’s one that runs deep in our communities in the Twin Tiers.
Merry Christmas and a blessed holiday season to you all.