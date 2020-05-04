April, wrote a poet, is the cruelest month. So it was in New York — and throughout America — as we weathered a viral storm and its concomitant carnage. With the calendar turned to May, some cruelty appears to be abating. But death could rush back with a vengeance if the nation, understandably eager to nurse its economic wounds, forgets lessons just agonizingly absorbed.
A month ago, 4,780 Americans had lost their lives to COVID-19. Going into this past weekend, we topped 64,000 fatalities. The coronavirus has fallen far past its peak here in its epicenter, but nationwide, over the last five days, U.S. deaths averaged around 2,000.
If relaxing social distancing restrictions gives the virus new life, such a daily drumbeat of death could be drawn out.
Thirty-one states begin to reopen in some degree this weekend. We pray that their economies revive without enabling this plague’s resurgence. We pray that these states shine a light that New York and New Jersey, hardest hit of all, can follow.
Still, what our dense metropolis needs most now, what it still lacks, is a testing infrastructure to identify and isolate the sick.
President Trump, the only one who can marshal the federal government to help us build it, has constantly moved goalposts. He has taken credit for lives saved by social distancing in one breath while agitating to end restrictions in the next.
If the president is right that shutdowns for which he now claims credit saved thousands of lives, will he accept that ending them could have the opposite effect?
Meawhile, stand at least 6 feet apart and salute the men and women of the USNS Comfort, the Navy’s 892-foot-long military hospital ship that docked here exactly one month ago with plans to help New York’s strained health-care facilities handle the surge of patients needing urgent help as coronavirus infections peaked.
In the end, the ship’s 1,000 beds only administered to 181 patients, as the virus’ still unimaginably horrific toll fell short of worst-case-scenario projections, one of few mercies in this sickening season.
Even still, the Comfort gave America’s largest city, the site of the planet’s fiercest COVID-19 outbreak, reassurance that the federal government, one part of it at least, stood with us in our hour of deepest fear.