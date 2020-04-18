OLEAN — Earth Day is soon. The city of Olean has always benefited from the good will of our residents, as April 22 was the unofficial start of the city’s Litter Control Program.
In the past my office was busy this time year, handing out gloves and orange bags to Lila Ervay’s large network of volunteers; organizing with administrators at Olean High School for their annual Oak Hill Park Clean-up Day; and working with the many volunteers who weed our North Union Street gardens.
This year is different as we all adjust to the various facets of Gov. Cuomo’s stay-at-home order due to COVID-19.
For example, my office has the bags and the gloves, but as the Municipal Building is closed, we don’t have a way to distribute the items to our residents. In addition, social distancing can be difficult when a group works together to keep our city free of litter, cleaning our parks and weeding our gardens.
As we approach Earth Day this year, I ask residents to please remember that littering, including cigarette butts, is not acceptable in the city of Olean. Sec. 20-8 of the Code of Ordinances states, “It shall be unlawful for any person to place, throw, or deposit or cause to be placed, thrown, or deposited any waste upon any sidewalk, subway, street, alley, lane, gutter or any public ground in the City or into any stream or upon the banks of any stream running through or adjacent to the city.”
For the time being, we can’t work in groups, but we can still work together to tidy our lovely city. That said, I ask Olean residents to pick up and dispose of any litter that has accumulated over the winter on their properties and, if possible, around their neighborhoods. It’s an easy chore, will only take a few minutes and will prevent litter from blowing into our public spaces.
Earth Day was discussed at a recent Common Council meeting and the members fully agree. In fact, Ward 5 Alderman John Crawford had an excellent idea and suggested that members of our community celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 25.
He said, “As we all struggle to overcome the mental and emotional effects of social distancing, it would be wonderful to get as many people out in their yards, sidewalks and subways on Saturday, April 25, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. This way we can see our neighbors, chat with them from a safe distance and support the beautification of our neighborhoods and city.”
Council President Paul Gonzalez, the Ward 3 alderman agreed.
“Whenever I’m going through a difficult time, I find it important to focus on the little things such as making your bed every day, eating healthy and keeping your house neat and clean,” he said. “I would encourage everyone in the city of Olean to get outside on April 25 and work to clean and beautify their homes and properties.”
Ward 2 Alderman Jason Panus added, “We’re all on this Earth together, so let’s make it a good one.”
As soon as the restrictions are lifted we will be ready to tackle the bigger jobs. Please, if you are interested in volunteering to pick up litter or weed a garden, please give my office a call at 376 5615. Together, let’s plan ahead for that sunny day when we can once again enjoy the fresh air and ambiance of our home town.
(William J. Aiello is the mayor of Olean.)