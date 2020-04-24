While it’s hard to imagine, life is still going on.
People are still getting sick from “normal” diseases. Kids are still driving their parents crazy.
Oh, and people are still being dumb.
Last week, I got a call from my buddy Connie down at the American Legion. Connie brings me the flyers for parades, memorial services and whatever else the Legion does, so seeing him pop up on my caller ID is pretty common.
But Connie wasn’t calling me about an event — partly because nobody is holding events right now.
He was calling about something else — it turns out some jackwagon stole the American flag from out front of the Legion Hall on East State Street.
“You don’t steal our flag, damnit,” he said. “You don’t do that. … If they really wanted a flag, we’d tell you how to get a flag, or even help you get one.” (Naturally, I edited out some of the more choice phrases the two of us used -- this is a family paper, after all...)
There are certain things you don’t do. One of them is to steal the flag from a Legion post.
For those of you out of the loop, the Legion is well-known for its stance on the flag. They collect old, worn-out flags for ceremonial disposal. They charter more Scouts BSA troops and Cub Scout packs than pretty much anyone. They’ve led efforts for decades to get a constitutional amendment banning the desecration of the flag in protest, as well.
Now, as a journalist, I have very negative feelings about restrictions on First Amendment rights — yes, I support the rights of Nazis to say stupid things (mostly because I then know to avoid them).
But I count myself as a red-blooded, flag-waving American. My ancestors fought and died to found this country — and keep it around for the ensuing 200-plus years.
So, yeah, I’m almost as upset about someone stealing a flag from the Legion as they are. I put it almost on par with stealing a crucifix from a church.
Now, it’s not that the Legion has no flags. In fact, it had another one up shortly after it was noticed their flag was missing.
But at a time when we really, really need to be together, can we stop being, well, dumb?
IN OTHER VET-RELATED BUSINESS, Connie and the guys at the Legion wanted to let all the veterans know there are still services being provided to vets in need.
The Legion, while not directly affiliated with government agencies, often acts as a clearinghouse or referral service — along with the county Veterans Service Agency (which does a great job), having fellow vets help point the way is a great thing.
Veterans seeking medical assistance at the VA should call in advance, particularly if they have symptoms related to COVID-19. Non-essential services are generally being canceled or rescheduled. Visit www.va.gov/coronavirus-veteran-frequently-asked-questions/ for more help.
And veterans in crisis can call (800) 273-8255, text 838255 or visit www.VeteransCrisisLine.net 24 hours a day.
As someone trying to do genealogy work in my downtime, I found that accessing military records from the National Archives is currently limited to emergency searches — the National Personnel Records Center is servicing only urgent requests related to homeless veterans, medical emergencies, and funerals.
For those inquiries, fax them to (314) 801-0764 or visit www.archives.gov/coronavirus.
