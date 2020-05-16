“The grave nature of the pandemic cannot be used to subvert our very form of government.”
This is a comment supporting the Supreme Court of Wisconsin’s decision striking down the state’s governor’s extension of emergency powers and “stay at home” mandates.
This week, our Cattaraugus County Legislature resolved unanimously to communicate to Gov. Andrew Cuomo our strong opposition to his “regional” reopening approach, which ties our county’s future and economic opening to Erie County.
Erie’s County’s COVID-19 hospitalization rates continue to climb. On the other hand, Cattaraugus County currently has none. Erie County has had hundreds of deaths, we have had two, while Erie County has hundreds of active cases and we have 16.
It has been eight weeks of this, with relatively flat numbers. Lives are being ruined, businesses failing. Our food pantries are strained and applications for unemployment, welfare and food stamps have skyrocketed.
This needs to end. Open we must — safely and with precautions, of course.
Being lumped in with Erie County and its increasing hospitalization rates is a grave mistake. Consider this: hospitals have been crushed for revenue. A well-informed friend stated that hospitals are compensated additionally for patients admitted under suspicion for COVID-19. It was suggested that it is no wonder, with this lucrative incentive, that in Erie County hospitals, every plausible hospital admission is coded “suspected COVID.”
Financially, it’s beneficial for the hospital, but devastating to the businesses that are shuttered due to our “region’s” climbing COVID hospitalization rates.
Time to reopen. Make your own safety decisions. By all means, if you are at risk, stay home, isolate, change your life for the next two years or however long this scourge is with us before we achieve “herd immunity.”
But the rest of the residents of this region need to move on.
Ginger Schroder, Cattaraugus County Legislator Farmersville