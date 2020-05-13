Nero played the fiddle while Rome burned; President Trump demanded credit for lower heating costs while the United States burned.
This does not need to be the historic title. The 45th president of our country has the power to go into the annals of humanity as the greatest leader the modern world has ever known. It begins with recognizing how much power he has and admitting that he needs to change his approach in order to actually use it effectively.
I doubt that any of us as citizens feel comfortable with the future that is looming, yet, as a people, we disagree in what direction we need to be moving to get out of the dire straits we find ourselves in. It is truly disheartening to know that whichever path we seem to desire, there is anger pushing back.
But what if we had a leader who brought us together? What if our president reached out to previous presidents for guidance, put together a real task force of leaders who have dealt with crisis and called upon them to apply their unique experience and strengths to bring our country together?
What if our leader recognized that there is a huge wealth of knowledge waiting to be tapped that he could coordinate in the best interst of our country — to best guide our ship to safety and then, to prosperity?
It has always seemed that successful leaders have found a way to recognize talent, recruit it and then coach it to success. Surely, if a sitting president, in a state of crisis, were to reach out to proven leaders, that president would be seen as a coordinator of strength. Surely that president would be in a position to command the regard of history through success in the face of adversity.
We want to be united. No one person has ever had the chance to do it so easily.
Andy Stark, Olean