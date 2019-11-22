The oil drilling operations that depend on the West Branch Road in Allegany for access must be stopped immediately.
The measured pavement width of the road is only 18 feet. Equipment brought in and out many, many times per week is typically 8 feet, 6 inches in width, plus the mirrors. School buses and private vehicles are wide enough that one oncoming vehicle or the other trying to pass have to use the shoulder. This situation is very dangerous and for that reason alone, the project should never have been allowed.
The road shoulders are now low and deteriorating. Crews working in the area spend much time and effort cleaning mud and dirt off the roadway, but the method used raises so much dust the air cannot be safely breathed and I can only imagine the dirt that enters houses near the road.
Now we have a house that many people believed to be the most beautiful in the neighborhood lying in a pile due to an apparent gas explosion. Where did the gas come from? It is too early to say for certain, and I am not privy to the investigation, but I have a theory that is at least worth considering:
What if natural gas was forced by drilling operations into the aquifer, rose through the home’s water well, followed the trench for the water supply pipe and collected in the basement until it reached explosive levels?
Only good fortune made the gas ignition happen when the family was out of the house. All the residents in every home of the area where oil extraction is happening are in immediate danger and cannot rely on good fortune to survive. In the past, oil extraction has contaminated drinking water on the West Branch Road. Is this our future?
The situation demands action. Revoke any permits allowing this oil exploration, repair the damage to the area and pass legislation that encourages solar installations that are the best option to produce energy and continue to provide the men and women now employed in oil extraction well-paying jobs.
Daniel Mohr, Allegany