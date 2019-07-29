July 16 was a sad day for our democracy, our nation and our very souls. The U.S. House made a symbolic vote to condemn our president’s racist tweets, but could not make the resolution a unanimous one.
One would think this would be an easy vote, even for the president’s party members. But instead they gave up moral integrity and embraced racism, division and denigration of others in order not to offend a vile leader who puts his own self interests, not America, first.
I applaud the four Republicans and one Independent, and all Democratic representatives, who found the courage to vote their conscience in the formal resolution on the floor of the House. They voted to condemn the racist tweets that had been leveled against four newly elected members of the House vote.
I called each of Congressman Tom Reed’s offices to urge him to vote yes. Sadly, he was not among those who found that courage; he was one of the 187 nays.
In America, we have the belief that we are all equal, no matter what race, religion or country of origin. And yet 243 years after the Declaration of Independence, we STILL are grappling with an “us vs. them” mentality that allows some groups to assert superiority.
I want my grandchildren and great grandchildren to know that I did support the resolution to condemn the racist tweets of our president and those who voted for it — but it would have been much more effective if it had been unanimous. Instead, the vote highlighted the division we have in this country.
I wonder how it felt for the Republicans who cast a no vote. I wonder how it felt to deny their conscience, their integrity and their sense of what are basic American values. How will they tell their grandchildren about their decision?
I urge all Americans to take a long look at who we are as a people, as a nation. Everyone can do something to make our country a better, more inclusive place. Our diversity is our strength. America’s motto once was “E. Pluribus Unum,” meaning “Out of many, one.”
Our democracy is representative and we all must participate somehow. Everyone can do something, starting with voting, in every election. We have smart thinkers and good ideas — can we put them to work to make our country better for ALL of us?
Have we given up on aspiring to a more perfect union? Are we willing to blindly follow ideologies that will destroy us? Our grandchildren and great-grandchildren will be watching.
Sally Leeson, Wayland