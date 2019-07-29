Kudos to the Olean and Portville school districts for allowing their physical education departments to create the Outdoor Adventure Camp for students, and which my kids recently attended.
For four days, my daughters regaled me with tales of kayaking, hiking, archery, swimming, climbing and all sorts of great, outside fun.
The teachers running the program hiked, swam and kayaked side by side with the kids, talking with them and helping when needed.
My girls couldn’t wait to tell me each day about the new friends they had made, happily chattering on and on.
What awesome school districts we have and incredible teachers.
Danielle Eaton, Olean