Citizens of Olean have the opportunity to elect three people to represent us in the Cattaraugus County Legislature. It is very important that we elect the candidates who possess the right skills to best represent us — John Crawford, Adam Jester and Gerard leFeber are those candidates.
Crawford, a finance professor and doctoral degree candidate, spent six years working in financial planning and project management at Dresser-Rand and graduated from its competitive financial management leadership program. Since 2013, he has served as a professor of finance at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford and is completing his doctorate in business finance.
In addition, Alderman Crawford has demonstrated, time and time again, his strong financial understanding and leadership ability on the Olean Common Council, serving as both an alderman and its president.
Jester has worked in new business development and technology services as a 15-year employee of Cutco Corp. Adam also owns and operates a small IT business in our community which supports other businesses with IT issues and network infrastructure. As we are all aware, ransomware has hit our community, and it would be nice to have someone with IT experience to ensure the safety of county’s systems and data.
Adam served on the Common Council from 2013-14 and is an active member of the Olean Business Development Corp.
LeFeber is a retired pastor who proudly served his congregations for over 33 years. Additionally, Jerry serves on the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals and served on the Common Council during 2013-15.
He possesses the ethical and moral experience needed to improve the workings of our county legislature. With his guidance, he can help update its outdated ethics policies. In today’s political environment, we certainly could use a legislator with high ethical standards and understanding to represent Olean.
Diane M. Trippany, Olean