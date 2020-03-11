I am saddened over the passing of Amo Houghton. I respected him more than any other congressional representative of mine because his door was always open, and he listened without prejudging.
I last met with Amo during the fall of 2002, just before the war against Iraq. It was easy to gain access to him, easier than with any congressperson since. I urged him to vote against authorizing the impending war in Iraq.
He asked me why, given our political differences, I thought I might sway him. I said that I remembered well, how, during his first term, 12 of us met with him and urged him to vote against funding the Contras in Nicaragua, and how, in the end, he voted against such aid.
He laughed. “Let me tell you something," he said. "That was the only time I got a direct call from the president of the United States. Reagan called me, furious with my vote.”
Shortly after our meeting, Houghton became one of six Republicans who voted against the Iraq war, a vote that was courageous and, in hindsight, wise. We can only hope that his willingness to step across aisles and be open to genuine conversation might inspire our congresspeople today.
Houghton should have become chair of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee because of his tenure in office, but his non-partisanship kept him from getting that position in a Congress that had become highly partisan. He left Congress shortly thereafter.
He is missed.
Barry Gan, Olean