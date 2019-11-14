The Olean Rod & Gun Club sponsored a benefit shoot for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Oct. 6. The shoot was a success and we raised $1,400 to be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital this year.
An official at St. Jude recently called me and wished to relay to us that we have donated more than $10,000 to the hospital since we started donating to them.
I want to thank everyone who participated, spent their time getting the club prepared for the shoot, donated raffle items and food and worked the event. Morgan Optical of Olean, Jarrett Machine of Bradford and Al Morgan also provided generous donations.
The Olean Rod & Gun Club sponsors a benefit shoot every fall to recognize all of the deceased members of the club. Again, I say thank you to everyone and hope to see you there next year.
As a footnote, the gentleman who called from St. Jude wanted to know how or why we would donate to their cause as they are not in our area and have no affiliation with us.
I explained to him that everyone has their own political views, but just because we are a gun club doesn’t make us bad people and we are more than happy to donate to a worthy cause.
Mike Manzo Shoot Chairman Olean Rod & Gun Club