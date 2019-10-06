Chris Stanley, in his recent commentary on why President Trump won’t win a second term, completely ignored the many reasons that the president will in fact win re-election.
First and foremost is the economy. We are seeing employment numbers we haven’t seen for 50 years, people’s 401(k) accounts are growing and, in spite of the Democrats’ claims, most people benefitted from Trump’s tax cuts.
The policies that the Democratic candidates are pushing will decimate our economy, and the majority of people understand that.
Second is immigration policy. In almost every poll a large majority favor cutting legal immigration and enforcing current laws on illegal immigration.
It is obvious that those at the top of the Democratic Party don’t share Stanley’s confidence. The only explanation for the impeachment cries coming from the left is desperation.
William Malone, Knapp Creek