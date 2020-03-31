Let’s compare only two states, California, with a population of approximately 40 million, and New York, with a population of approximately 20 million.
Yet California has, as of Tuesday, 5,700 cases of the virus while New York had nearly 76,000 cases, as of Tuesday afternoon. If you want to compare Los Angeles to New York City, the populations versus the number of cases is way, way out of proportion.
You don’t need a college degree to ask why the dramatic and alarming difference between the two states. So, in asking New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, why the shocking difference?
Frank Barbaro
Olean