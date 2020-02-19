In Ann McFaetters’ article, “Disdain for Trump, GOP senators,” her malevolent comments encouraging readers to treat Republicans and the president of the United States with disrespect and animosity is a prime example of the radical left’s decline in civility and lack of regard for others who do not agree with their philosophies.
As adults we spend years teaching children to go into the world and treat others with kindness, courtesy and dignity. Students in the school systems have an ongoing battle against bullying behaviors. Then you have an adult like McFaetters dictating to readers to treat Republicans with contempt and disrespect.
She calls the president a child?
McFaetters needs to take a good, hard look at herself and her insolent commentary, as well as the indignant behavior of the radical left party she represents. Nancy Pelosi’s childish display at the State of the Union address was not exactly an example of sensible, respectable adult behavior.
The pouty-faced Democrats sitting on their hands in their white “I surrender” pant suits insulted proud families, children and military guests in the audience.
McFaetters and the radical left had such a hissy-fit about the Senate not voting for impeachment witnesses. The House of Representatives had 17 witnesses for their impeachment inquiry. It’s not the Senate’s job to interview “NEW” witnesses.
Impeachment managers led by Adam Schiff claimed there was “overwhelming evidence that was uncontested and indisputable.” Then the House managers come to the Senate and wanted more witnesses.
Why? Because Schiff had nothing in the form of “overwhelming” evidence that a crime was committed. The House managers presented to the Senate hearsay, hyperboles, assumptions and diatribes — no evidence of a crime.
Presidents dating back to George Washington have been accused of abuse of power, yet abuse of power is not a crime.
The GOP senators should be applauded for standing up to the malicious behavior displayed by Democrats. They should be praised for their courage and excellent judgment in defending democracy. They had the foresight to see impeachment for exactly what it was — a sham.
The radical left’s fraud of an impeachment made a mockery of the Constitution, undermined due process and the rule of law. The hate-filled Democrats have been trying to undo the 2016 election since Donald Trump was legally elected by the people of the U.S. Their incessant attempt to disenfranchise the vote of the American people is the biggest threat to democracy.
Christine Van Horn, Olean