The town of Olean is facing the same situation of many other small towns in New York state. Unknown future sales tax revenues means future decisions may not please everyone.
Cities with populations of more than 500,000 will be taken care of, while lower-populated communities are left to fend for themselves. Sales tax revenues make up a large portion of our annual budget. Town leaders need to bond together and pressure our state representatives to go to Washington and get help.
Sales tax revenues come from the county level in four quarterly payments. It’s sad that large businesses and colleges use loop holes to gain from the system that was designed to help small businesses and individuals. We need to come together and demand our representatives do something that truly helps.
John Artlip, deputy supervisor Town of Olean