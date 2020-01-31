Congressman Tom Reed just announced the introduction of his newest piece of legislation, the Energy Sector Innovation Credit Act. This bill provides a tax credit for new, emerging clean energy technologies, helping them break into the market. This could stimulate U.S. innovation, spur the economy, and is a step towards addressing the threats of climate change.
We have always had variable weather in Western New York, but those norms are changing. Major regional employers such as the winter sports industry and local vineyards are especially at risk from erratic weather and warmer temperatures, and if we do nothing, the increasing extremes in weather will impact us all. To solve the challenges before us, we need solutions that work for both Republicans and Democrats. We need policies that make sense environmentally and economically.
Experts agree that we cannot ignore carbon pollution, and Reed’s bill makes an important and positive step toward solving the problem. Another market-based solution with bipartisan support is the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763). Much like the Energy Sector bill, the Carbon Dividend bill would use the power of the free market to reduce carbon emissions while simultaneously growing the economy. These two bills demonstrate the kind of practical, bipartisan leadership that has been sorely missing in our national politics.
I am grateful to Congressman Reed for showing conservative leadership on the climate by introducing the Energy Sector Innovation Credit Act, and I look forward to seeing what other market-based environmental solutions he plans to support.
John Rowley
Houghton, N.Y.