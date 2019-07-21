Acknowledging that Olean Times Herald editor Jim Eckstrom has the right to an opinion, I take issue with the way he stated his position in his column Sunday about Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office for New Americans press release.
Eckstrom’s inference that illegal immigrants received tips about rights “if they are confronted by U.S. ICE and/or CBP officers” that are not extended to “New Yorkers that are actually legal citizens” is inflammatory and simply not accurate. He should re-examine a copy of the Constitution of the United States and New York state and he might rethink those statements.
First, the “tips” you quoted are basic rights that all people living in the U.S. have, not just citizens. Second, citizens and non-citizens alike have those same protections, even if they are arrested for a crime.
Thirdly, to infer that only upstate New Yorkers are subject to eviction when they cannot pay their rent because of “underemployment — or just flat out of work — as a result of the state’s devastating tax and regulatory burden” is simply not true.
If you are not happy with immigration policy, then say it responsibly. Don’t feed the flames you complain about with inaccurate statements or falsehoods.
Lastly, read your newspaper’s own reporting before you make statements like that in your second to last paragraph. Reporter Andrew Mowrer’s coverage of the vigil clearly states, from Linda Matthews’ quote, that the vigil was not directed at any party but instead called attention to the conditions experienced by children at the border.
Stephen Cocca, Olean