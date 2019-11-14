I applaud the Olean Times Herald taking the unusual, but, in this case, necessary, step to report a controversial political story on Election Day. Rick Miller did a superb job in describing the unethical dissemination of a flyer that accused Frank Higgins of several financial misdeeds and claimed it was sent by his opponent, John Crawford.
None of it was true.
While we will never know how the mailer affected the election, what I do know is that the damages were mitigated by the Times Herald ignoring an unwritten rule in journalism to not report controversial stories on Election Day and, instead, doing its best to right a wrong that sullied the reputation of two candidates.
Kudos, too, to John and Frank on how they handled the situation — with integrity and aplomb.
John Bartimole, Olean