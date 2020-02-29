As her hatred smolders, Ann McFeatters’ emotional and intellectual maturity more and more resembles that of a brainwashed and unhinged high school girl (recent op-ed in the Times Herald).
The left has perpetrated for at least 80 years the myth that our country invented slavery, and racism has been assiduously exercised by the conservative right into the present time. This myth (lie) has been cleverly projected over the years onto the Republicans — with the help of a duplicitous dishonest news media.
Democrats historically were the slave owners, the founders and members of the KKK, enacted Jim Crow laws, were the adamant segregationists of the 20th century and, finally, they are making every effort to prevent Martin Luther King’s dream of a color-blind society from ever happening.
The left is unable to acknowledge American exceptionalism as illustrated by our (1) saving the world from Hitler’s “National Socialist German Workers Party” program, (2) saving the world from Russia’s communism and (3) lifting the entire world’s standard of living by means of a free people exercising the wonders of the free marketplace (capitalism).
Antifa and intolerant leftist students are today’s facsimile of Germany’s brown shirts of the 1930s. We Trumpsters hardly dare wear our MAGA hats out in public. Many of us old-timers are just uncomfortable being ruled by people like today’s left, whose members must go to bed mad, wake up mad and spend their day “hating” anyone (often violently) who disagrees with them.
Dale Smith, Derrick City, Pa.