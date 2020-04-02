I am a retired nurse and relative of a 66-year-old Walmart employee with COPD. Since he is both older and had a chronic illness, my relative requested permission to wear a homemade mask at work for his (partial) COVID-19 protection from the staff and customers.
He was denied, and told he could only wear an N95 mask.
Good luck, right? So, on his behalf, I called our local Walmart and spoke to the manager myself, since it didn’t seem reasonable to deny this request.
The manager confirmed the above policy. I pointed out that no N95s were available, so how was he protecting his employees? The response was, their associates could take two weeks unpaid leave to “self quarantine,” and after that sign up for another two weeks.
This forces their older, more vulnerable employees, who could be earning, to stay home and NOT earning.
It makes no more sense to deny wearing a partially protective mask, than it does to say don’t bother with condoms because they’re not as effective as abstinence.
I believe that if the buying public heard how callously Walmart treats it’s employees health, they might speak up with their feet and wallets. I know my family will be.
Paula Freitag, Olean