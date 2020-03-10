It is safe to say that the state of our country can be described as divided. I would take it one step further and categorize our country as fractured.
This is bound to happen because, as citizens of the United States of America, we are allowed to have different political views and to express those views.
Some of us lean left, some of us lean right, and many of us fall in the middle. The choice to lean in whatever direction you choose, even when it may be unpopular or critical to other stances, is not only acceptable, but part of what makes our political system so interesting and admirable.
What is not acceptable is equating “leftist students” to Germany’s Brown Shirts, as Dale Smith did in his letter to the editor that was published on March 1.
Germany’s Brown Shirts were a Nazi party militia. They played a key role in Adolf Hitler’s rise to power in the 1920s and 1930s.
Dale Smith and the Smith family have a history, when confronted by views they don’t believe in, of bringing up the Nazi party and 1930s Germany.
The comparisons and emphasis made regarding the Nazi party and the left is concerning. When I read Dale Smith’s incendiary letters to the editor and see other provocative messages, I ask myself, “What is their agenda?” and “What outcome are they hoping for?”
One outcome that we should all be concerned about is that such rhetoric could incite hatred and instigate the violence that some so easily accuse Democrats of fomenting.
Rychelle Weseman, Olean