This week is National Teacher Appreciation Week. It’s a week that we typically mark with cards, treats and maybe a little extra good behavior from students and school administrators like us.
But this time around, we know that teacher appreciation ought to go to another level. With the current COVID school closures, appreciation for teachers seems to have spiked based on the memes on social media by parents and caretakers, and this is very well-deserved.
From working alongside some exceptional teachers in our schools, we know that teaching is hard — and current times have made it tougher. Our teachers have gone above and beyond to plan online lessons, mail things home, work evenings, learn new technology, call families, Zoom, email and text to connect with students and families.
They have uniquely adapted to ever-changing and uncertain circumstances, all within a matter of days. There was no dress rehearsal for what we are going through. We are, without a doubt, off script and our teachers are performing at high levels.
The thing we know about teachers is they aren’t in the job for the paycheck. Nor are they in it to climb the corporate ladder or be recognized one week per year. Teachers do what they do to make a difference for your child. That is their legacy. And, if you’re reading this, you can probably think back to a teacher who made a difference in your life, perhaps by teaching you to read or creating a relationship with you that lead to your greater good or success.
And that’s what’s so great — and yet so difficult — about teaching. The legacy is planting seeds in a garden that you never get to see.
This week we encourage everyone to reach out to a teacher and remind them of their legacies. Perhaps send your child’s teacher a special note or reach out to a teacher who impacted you and say thank you.
Brian Crawford, principal East View Elementary School
Lauren Stuff, principal Washington West Elementary School