With National Nurses Week celebrated May 6-12 this year, there is no better time to honor and thank those nurses on the front lines protecting our health and safety amid the global coronavirus pandemic and, in particular, the nearly 5,000 nurses who have graduated from Jamestown Community College since 1963.
JCC’s nursing program graduates have served communities all over the world. From nursing careers in the military, schools, hospitals and medical practices to public health and corrections facilities and research, JCC recognizes that our nursing graduates have left our classrooms to do great things in our communities, and are on the front lines keeping us safe.
We are grateful for your care and protection.
JCC’s nursing program is offered at our campuses in Jamestown and Olean. Graduates are prepared to provide patient-centered care to individuals across the lifespan in a variety of healthcare settings. The highly regarded nursing program is delivered by a top-notch faculty who work with students in healthcare agencies, bringing their exceptional clinical expertise to the program.
JCC’s nursing program directors, Kathy Taydus and Jennifer Visbisky, are role models for the standards of excellence that our student nurses must adhere to for successful completion of the program. Our nursing faculty project the highest attributes of what we expect our graduates to reflect upon as they begin their professional careers.
We appreciate the outstanding mentoring and academic guidance JCC’s nursing faculty provide to our students. The most important lesson our faculty teach students is that the nursing profession is more than science. Nursing is the art of caring, determination, knowledge, and compassion that will guide us through the present crisis.
This week in particular, we say thank you to our nursing faculty and the students they have prepared, and for the quality program they maintain.
As president of JCC, I wish to say Happy National Nurses Week to all nurses in our communities and wherever you are serving, caring for those who are in need, and giving hope for a healthy and safe future.
Daniel T. DeMarte, president Jamestown Community College