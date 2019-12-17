Those of us directly impacted by the Four Mile/West Branch oil drilling are caught up in the immediate issues (safety, water quality, mind on the road) but the “elephant in the room” is what will happen in the long-term.
Every day we are told that global warming is worldwide and that we have a very few years to save our planet.
Driving up the West Branch after dark is an eerie experience — fires burning on top of the hills (burning off of the gas) lighting up the skies, looking like some ancient ritual. Multiply this by literally hundreds of wells planned … it can’t be good.
If we “follow the money,” it is safe to assume that some will make out very well — at the expense of those who value their peaceful surroundings. What has been beautiful is now an oil field.
Pay attention. Many of us had no idea that this could happen here. And if it happens to us, it can happen to you.
Gail Hammond, Allegany