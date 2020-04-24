Firstly, I want it known that I don't condone the actions of the alderman in publicly shaming a local business, but do his actions have any merit?
The actions taken by Mr. Dougherty seem irresponsible to most, but they lead to one to question who has the authority to make us wear masks in public, socially distance ourselves and close down businesses?
The answer is probably a simple, two-word answer: the government. Where is this authority granted? The U.S. Constitution? The Constitution of the State of New York? If we cannot find where this power is expressly granted than don't we have the right to protest it?
Historically, the answer to all of the above questions would be yes. Just as there is the right to voice opinion in defense or opposition to the actions of the alderman, does he not have the right to argue/protest against what are unauthorized actions by the state government? The answer to this question is a very simple yes.
If the greater public opinion is that the alderman should wear a mask because the governor says he needs to, does that make his actions wrong because he doesn't comply and cites his rights? If the governor says that we need to wear masks and that businesses need to close and public opinion is in support of such actions does that make it legal?
The answer to both questions is most definitely no.
Medical experts with far more expertise than either myself or the alderman in matters of public health have given their recommendations and they are probably correct in most assessments. Does that mean that we should just willingly surrender our god-given rights without asking any questions?
I would hope the answer to that is no, but I'm far more certain that the answer was and still remains yes.
Chris McPherson, Allegany