I refer to the article and photo in Wedneday’s edition of the Olean Times Herald, which showed our Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul hiking at Zoar Valley wearing a “face mask,” believing that he might contract the COVID-19 virus out in the woods.
With this level of intelligence, she fits right in with our other New York state Democrat politicians.
People with any intelligence, who have kept up with the doctors and experts on TV or who have Googled the topic, know that the coronavirus does not live and float around in the atmosphere. In fact, the virus lives about five minutes in droplets in the air fter an infected person coughs or sneezes.
Medical experts also advise people to stop wearing masks outside. Once you exit a store or building take your mask off and get fresh air into your lungs.
If Lt. Gov. Hochul is truly representative of New York’s Democratic Party, we are in deep trouble.
Richard C. Anderson, Allegany