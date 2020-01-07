In times like the present, when political disputes seem to be ripping our nation apart, it would be helpful to have a space where it is possible to discuss issues in a dispassionate, nonpartisan environment.
The Foreign Policy Association (FPA) has been creating those spaces for over a century. In 1954, it created the Great Decisions program to promote better understanding of international relations.
A group of local citizens is soliciting interest in forming a Great Decisions discussion group in the Olean/Allegany area. The discussion sessions are based on a briefing book prepared by the FPA that offers background information and diverse viewpoints on eight different issues. The list of issues for 2020 can be viewed at www.fpa.org.
The Great Decisions program is used by a wide variety of groups around the country that meet on different schedules, depending on what the participants choose. Some groups meet weekly, some bi-weekly and some monthly. Two such groups operate in Buffalo, one that meets weekly from January until March and the other monthly from January until August.
The schedule for the local group will be set by the participants based on their interests and availability.
The FPA asks participants to complete questionnaires on the various topics after they are discussed, but there are no tests or other assessments of learning. The briefing book is published on the first of January and usually takes two to three weeks to be distributed to all who subscribe. It costs about $37 including shipping.
Anyone who is interested in this program should contact Doug Ashby at tshtf09@gmail.com or Chris Stanley at cstanley@sbu.edu. An organizational meeting will be scheduled with all interested parties before we begin the actual discussion meetings.
Doug Ashby, Allegany