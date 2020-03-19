I am saddened over the hoarding that is taking place in our community. I volunteer for St. Gianna Pregnancy Center of Cattaraugus County. This organization provides support to families in need from conception through the toddler years. Often, the people we serve are dependent on others for transportation.
Grocery shopping is a major task in their lives. Many are eligible to receive WIC program services. But what good can this supplemental nutrition program serve if the stores are empty of essential food items?
Late Tuesday evening, the Pregnancy Center received a text from a father who had looked everywhere in Olean for formula for his baby girl. One merchant informed him that they were expecting a shipment that day. By the time he reached the store, there was no more formula.
The Pregnancy Center was able to supply him with formula thanks to the generosity of clients, donors and supporters. Our clients give back as they can: with the formula they no longer need or any clothing and diapers their children have outgrown.
Pregnancy Center clients, donors and supporters are thinking of others who are in need. We are grateful that they do.
How can you help others? If you do have an extra supply of diapers, pullups or unexpired formula, please consider donating to the Women & Children’s shelter of Genesis House or to the St. Gianna Pregnancy Center.
I also wonder: Could merchants help by voluntarily placing purchasing limits on essential WIC-approved foods, like formula?
Mary Jermann, Olean