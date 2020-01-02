It was typical Republican rhetoric in the Dec. 26 article on New York state’s budget deficit: “a self-inflicted wound on a bloated and corrupt system.” The culprit, according to our GOP lawmakers, is Medicaid, of course.
As anyone knows — or should know — Medicaid helps many people who work but can’t afford to buy health insurance, people who are disabled, in a nursing home and children of single parents.
Medicaid helps hospitals for uncompensated care, and how about treatment for opioid addiction?
There may be fraud, but it’s minimal. Ask the federal government for help. It has all the money. Maybe the United States could manage with one less multi-billion-dollar warship.
Please, don’t keep blaming those receiving Medicaid. It’s not that easy signing up and reapplying every year. You never know, you or someone in your family may need it someday.
I’m glad we have some people in the government who care — and not just at Christmas time.
Sally Vanini, Olean