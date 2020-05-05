I am shocked and dismayed at the blatant selfishness, disrespect and disregard for fellow citizens that many Cattaraugus County residents are now displaying in response to the COVID-19 health crisis.
After a good start to wearing a face mask and practicing social distancing, it seems that about half of the people in stores like Walmart are no longer following directives designed to protect people and save lives.
Wearing a mask is a social and civic duty. Its not about you, its about RESPECT for your neighbor, family and essential workers, especially health care and public protection workers. It’s the LEAST you can do and your DUTY as a citizen.
Those who choose to willfully disregard wearing masks and practicing social distancing show no respect for their neighbors or human life and should be ashamed and held accountable.
Local authorities should be enforcing these directives, not turning a blind eye or saying its up to the State. It isn't, it is a local government matter and local governments are failing their residents.
Rob Mrowka, Franklinville