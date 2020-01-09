The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation has apparently forgotten, in its 50th anniversary year, that it is a public-service branch of government beholden to the citizens of the state. Instead, it only seems to want to withdraw into its shell and view information and public interest as a threat.
Concerned Citizens of Cattaraugus County is a public advocacy group formed in 1990 to protect the natural and cultural heritage and way of life in the county.
In early December we requested that DEC come to our Jan. 15 meeting (Olean Public Library at 6:30 p.m.) to inform us on the oil and gas permitting and administration processes. We explicitly told them it was not about the house explosion investigation on West Branch Road, but rather a program overview.
After waiting for a month we are now told that word has come down from Albany that regional DEC officials were to deny the invitation. On the phone I was told that the DEC appeared at the Allegany town meeting at the end of November — and that should suffice in regard to meeting the public’s need to know.
Well, it doesn’t.
Public agencies should be responsive to reasonable taxpayer and stakeholder requests, and if they were to act responsibly, sent a representative.
An informed public is critical for democracy to work.
Concerned Citizens calls upon the DEC to reconsider our request and send a representative. Our interest will not go away and we can be a better partner if we are well-informed.
Rob Mrowka, president Concerned Citizens of Cattaraugus County