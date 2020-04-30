During times like this, we truly realize how blessed we are to have such a caring and generous community. The donations of items such as facemasks, hand sanitizer, food, monetary gifts and other expressions of appreciation for our staff do not go unnoticed.
We at Cuba Memorial Hospital continue to provide hospital, nursing home, urgent care, radiology and lab collection services for the community and hope to open up our outpatient therapy services as soon as it is safe to do so.
Visitation hours continue to be restricted for the protection of our most vulnerable patients and residents. If you have a loved one residing at CMH and wish to take advantage of our video conferencing for residents or patients please contact our social work or activity department.
Remember to wash your hands, practice social distancing, wear a mask in public and avoid unnecessary travel. We will get through this together soon!
Norma Kerling, CEO Cuba Memorial Hospital