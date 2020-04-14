We are at war, so why not plant a Victory Garden? Since we are now housebound, I would suggest that we all plant a garden this year.
Your family can look at a Burpees catalog and pick out vegetable seeds to plant in an outside garden. If you do not have one, pick a spot in your yard, find a shovel and dig up a small plot for your garden. Plant seeds indoors now and, later, plant then in your garden after the threat of frost is gone.
Some vegetables can be planted now. This can be fun and give your family something to look forward to — plus the joy of doing it.
Fresh vegetables are really great from your garden. Most seed packets contain far more seeds than you need to plant so consider inviting a friend or neighbor to share your seeds and plant a garden too. Put them in their mailbox and ask them to pass forward what they do not use to someone else.
After the war is won, you can enjoy your garden all summer and fall. Be safe and healthy.
Bill Dibble, Little Genesee