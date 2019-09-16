The Sept. 10 front-page article on the recent “rape” and “kill” videos allegedly made by a local 15-year-old should offend readers, and human beings, in light of our nation’s astounding number of recent school shootings.
I cannot believe an interviewed law enforcement officer would say about these specific and sick videos that “teenagers do silly things to get attention without thinking it’s going to hurt anyone,” and that “teens make a mistake when they don’t think about the gravity of the situation.”
A RAPE and KILL video naming local teens is a silly mistake? No, a silly mistake is forgetting to use your blinker.
Honestly, think about that. Someone specifically targeting another student that he’s going to kill wasn’t “thinking”? It seems like he was thinking just fine.
Seriously, what is happening? I would be absolutely outraged if one of my children were in this video. I don’t understand why the officer says that “even if the youth just wanted attention and didn’t intend harm to anyone.” Is he serious? Didn’t intend harm?
Is this officer unaware that in the disturbingly many cases of school shootings, most of the perpetrators had similar lists, posts, videos, etc., before an attack? It is inexcusable to talk about this incident this way.
I’m sure that recent shooters of school students didn’t consider their threats silly, and did not give a damn about the “gravity” of the situation. What a disgrace.
Brittany Deschler, Friendship