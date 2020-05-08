I saw a recent report that Pope Francis, in 2018, made an agreement with China’s communist government to allow it to appoint Catholic bishops in China. This was very disturbing.
Since the 2018 agreement, many faithful bishops and priests who were not approved by the Chinese government have become homeless, living on the streets. The Chinese people are not allowed to let the discarded clergy live in their homes, and some Catholic churches are being closed.
Meanwhile, Muslims and Christians are persecuted in China every day. We must pray for them and for Pope Francis for wisdown, courage and faith in God.
Natale “Ned” Mollica, Allegany