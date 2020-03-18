Around 165 AD, an unknown epidemic swept through the Roman Empire, killing 5 million to 10 million people in a 15-year span. The illness devastated the Roman army and reduced the population by as much as a third in some regions.
In 541 AD, a strain of bubonic plague from the East arrived in Constantinople on ships and spread rapidly across the Byzantine Christian Empire. Over the next two centuries it killed some 25 million to 50 million people, or up to a quarter of the world’s population at the time.
Between 1347 and 1351, the Black Death (another strain of bubonic plague) wiped out an estimated 50% of the population of Europe. Bodies were left rotting in the streets because there were not enough healthy people left to bury them.
More recently, the Spanish flu killed some 50 million to 100 million people around the world from 1918 to 1920. At least 10% of those who contracted the disease died, with young adults and pregnant women having the highest death rates.
Most people today have at best a vague familiarity with these epidemics. But all of us have seen movies or read books about deadly diseases running rampant around the world, killing everything in sight, until a heroic group of researchers comes up with a cure in the nick of time that saves humanity from extinction.
Stories like these linger in our memories and imaginations, shaping how we respond to real-world crises like the corona virus. People panic, fearing that they and their families will suffer horrible deaths while civilization as we know it comes to a screeching halt.
In reality, the coronavirus has virtually nothing in common with these earlier epidemics, and our modern medical and communication systems are light-years better than anything that was available in the past for tracking and treating contagious diseases. Much of the panic that has gripped our nation and shaken our economy in the last few weeks reflects a widespread ignorance of these facts.
While there is much that is not yet known about the coronavirus, the vast majority of people who contract the disease experience mild symptoms similar to those of a cold or the flu. A man who caught it on one of those quarantined cruise ships wrote that it was not nearly as bad as the flu that he had experienced the previous year; his only symptoms were a cough and a runny nose. Most cases are treated with rest, fluids and over-the-counter medicines, and most people are able to return to normal activities within a few days.
Not everyone, however, has such a benign experience. In people with respiratory problems and/or weak immune systems, it can lead to pneumonia and other conditions that require more extensive treatment in a hospital setting. The same is true for older people. A small percentage of these people will end up dying from the disease. As of Tuesday, 109 Americans have died out of 6,441 reported cases, with nearly all of them being elderly. The average age of death worldwide is 80.
Suffering flu-like symptoms can be unpleasant to say the least, and pneumonia is a serious illness. But the number of infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pales by comparison with statistics for the common flu. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 31 million Americans caught the flu in 2019, and between 12,000 and 30,000 Americans died from the disease. These numbers were down from 2017-18, when an estimated 61,000 flu-related deaths were recorded.
Think about those numbers for a minute, then answer these questions. How many sports games, concerts, and other public events were shut down last year to protect people from exposure to the flu? How many schools stopped holding classes? How many flights or cruises were canceled? How many people stayed away from bars, restaurants, and other public venues where people gathered? How many stocked up on hand sanitizer and toilet paper and secluded themselves at home? How many wore masks when they went out in public?
How many companies lost money due to the flu last year? How many experienced shortages of parts or supplies due to closed factories? How many were unable to fulfill their contracts due to unavailability of workers? How much money was lost in the stock market?
As far as I am aware, the answer to all of these questions is somewhere between little and none. So why are things different with the corona virus? While some of it is the result of people following the advice of public health professionals, due credit must also be given to the media’s obsession with the outbreak and the litigious nature of American society, which leads attorneys to advise businesses to close rather than risk lawsuits if someone should get sick at their events.
The biggest reason for the difference, however, is that we have come to accept the flu as a normal part of our collective lives. We do our best to avoid it, but we don’t panic or fear that the world is coming to an end if we or someone we know gets it. Those of us who can afford it might visit our doctor, while those who can’t might rely on rest or home remedies. We know in the back of our minds that people die from the flu, but few of us imagine that we might be one of them. We fully expect to recover and return to our normal activities, and for the vast majority of us that is exactly what happens.
An important difference between the flu and the coronavirus is that we can be vaccinated against the flu, but there is no vaccination at present to protect us from COVID-19. But flu vaccinations are far from universal; the CDC estimates that 37% of Americans were vaccinated in 2019. Some were unable to afford it, while others chose not to get it. The same will probably be true when a corona virus vaccine becomes available in a year or so.
A few days ago German Chancellor Angela Merkel told her citizens that some 60%-70% of them will likely become infected with the coronavirus at some point, and the same is probably true for the U.S. But this is no cause for panic; many of those who carry the virus won’t know it because they have no symptoms, and for most of those who do, it will be little worse than having a cold or the flu. People who are more vulnerable will suffer more, but the same is true for the flu and other illnesses.
My own belief is that COVID-19 will eventually become one of those nagging illnesses like the cold or the flu that pester most of us from time to time but do little lasting harm, except for our most vulnerable populations. I am convinced that we will look back on these times of panic and confusion and wonder how we as a society could have been so paralyzed by fear that we canceled sporting events, shut down schools, sold off all of our stocks and huddled in our homes to avoid getting infected with the virus.
I also think that we will deeply regret the massive economic damage that resulted from our rash actions, damage that could have been mitigated by using carefully targeted measures of prevention and treatment rather than shotgun approaches to the problem. Once you start down the path of massive cancellations and closures, it’s hard to turn back.
For now, however, the damage is done. Let us hope that cooler heads prevail in the future.
(Chris Stanley, a professor at St. Bonaventure University, lives in Allegany.)