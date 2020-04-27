For many Americans, one of the toughest things about dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is that they just don’t like to be told what to do.
You can’t go there. You can’t do that. If you’re going to do that, you have to wear a mask.
And so on.
A lot of Americans chafe at the rules at any time, so the strictures they find themselves living in today can be viewed as just so much more odious imposition on their freedoms — and there’s been pushback on measures that are meant to minimize the spread of coronavirus.
So it wasn’t a huge surprise last week when Common Council member Kevin Dougherty threw a Twitter tantrum over being told he had to wear a mask in a Park & Shop. Wear a mask or leave.
“Gal behind the counter asked me to leave if I did not wear a mask,” Dougherty Tweeted. “I explained to her to tell the Mahars they lost my business 4 life.” He also used several hashtags including “#F—-YouIAintWearinAMask” and “#GiveMeLibertyOrGiveMeCOVID.”
There’s a couple of things to unpack here.
First, Common Council members in small cities like Olean, if they do anything, should support any local business. At the very least, they should respect the policies of any local business — whether a policy stems from a governor’s executive order of not. The Park & Shops are as close to the former corner groceries of days gone by that the Olean area will likely see again, and that kind of commitment to the commercial fabric of the community deserves respect.
Second, don’t wear a face mask in the grocery store because the governor told you to, wear it out of respect for that young woman at the checkout counter. Wear one out of respect for the employees who keep the shelves stocked. Where would things be right now if, along with most other businesses, grocery stores were considered “non-essential” and were closed down?
Grocery store workers across the country have been infected by COVID-19 because of the work they do; their concerns about trying to maintain as safe a workplace as possible has plenty of merit.
No doubt, for those of us not used to it, it’s annoying to wear a face mask. It can be uncomfortable. And the mixed messages we received from the federal and state governments — and their public health experts — have confused the issue. First it was “don’t wear a mask”; now it’s “wear a mask.”
But again, wearing a face mask is just as much about protecting those who you might come in contact with as it is about protecting yourself.
As for our freedoms, they have been lessened by the pandemic, and that is often difficult to swallow. But it could be worse.
As much as New York has a deserved reputation for being something of a nanny state, during this pandemic we can still essentially move about as we please. We can take walks, ride our bikes, work in our yards and drive the roads.
I was in Allegany State Park on Saturday and the place was packed with throngs of people walking the trails and enjoying the weather in the open spaces. (It actually looked like it was a little out of hand, all things considered.) I also went fishing both Saturday and Sunday and caught a bunch of trout.
I read earlier this spring that in Washington state, people aren’t even allowed to fish, a measure by the governor there because of the coronavirus. In Michigan, one of the most locked down states, people are not allowed to go “Up North” to fish or go boating.
Meanwhile, in Spain, which has been ravaged by the virus, people have been locked down in their homes for nearly six weeks — they have only been allowed to step out to go to the grocery store or walk their dog. Children under the age of 14 will be allowed to go outside — for one hour a day — starting this week.
Here in the Southern Tier, it’s clear we benefit from having more space. We still have to be vigilant about the precautions that help prevent the spread of the virus, but the space in which many of us live and even work will help us at least to start the road back to what we had before the outbreak.
And along the way, when it’s prudent, wear a mask. Not because the governor told you to, but because you care about your friends, neighbors and co-workers.
(Jim Eckstrom is editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)