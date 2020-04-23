Editor’s Note: The following was originally written for Houghton College’s “Houghton is There,” which highlights the activities of notable graduates of the college.
Dr. William Mills crackles with positive energy. He is affable, talks fast and smiles easily.
As the senior vice president of quality and professional affairs for the Upper Allegheny Health System, he has led Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center staff in preparing for the expected wave of patients resulting from COVID-19 infection.
When Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last month the mandate for all hospitals to increase their capacity by 50%, Mills and the Olean General Hospital staff was faced with converting an outpatient surgery center into a 75-bed COVID-19 response hospital in less than two weeks.
“Yup!” Mills, class of 1980 at Houghton College, said. “We are just gonna do it because we have no other option.”
He acknowledged it might sound trite to say, “Failure is not an option. ... But seriously, it's not. We can't. We have to do it.”
It’s this confidence that is leading a number of hospital staffers and community members to crown Mills “The Corona King.” And far from directing the operation from a distant castle, he is often in the middle of the fray, setting up beds or sorting through protective equipment.
A typical day during the pandemic?
“Well, I live five minutes away from my office. I show up here usually around 7 a.m., and that makes dinner about 9 p.m. — a schedule that includes most weekends,” he said. “But this is the job. This is the work of the moment. We are all doing extra duty.”
It is easy to imagine Mills in his previous role as a family doctor — one he held for 20 years in southern New Jersey before coming to Western New York to go into administrative medicine at OGH.
He used to joke with his patients, saying, “I’ll let you know when it’s time to worry.”
And he did. At once both confident and sensitive, Mills believes that, to lead well, one must be vulnerable.
“I laughed with my patients, and I cried with them,” he said.
He also believes that you can’t lead from behind the bunker: “You have to be IN it."
Which is why he is leading by calm (and witty) example during the fear and anxiety of this unprecedented global pandemic.
Talking to Mills is like chatting with a favorite neighbor over the backyard fence. His humor is dry and somewhat sarcastic. But it’s the good kind that lets everyone in on the joke — and makes everyone feel comfortable. That’s why he feels it’s important to be onsite as much as he can during this anxiety-inducing time.
“The fact that I'm out there and that I'm visible really helps with this panic, which is widespread,” he said. “Science goes out the window with a lot of this because it's really about how you feel — and what you worry about. Leading is about being out — being available.
"It's also about debunking the misinformation people pick up on social media that significantly outweighs the real information,” he said.
Mills stays up on accurate information in the form of a popular daily email update. What started out as a message just to the medical staff now includes a few thousand readers—and that number continues to expand.
“I usually put in something cute or a little weird or bizarre to encourage people to keep reading until the end,” he chuckled.
When asked about his college days at Houghton, Mills spoke fondly of how the college prepared him for this moment.
“Something you learn at Houghton is that the world is small, and we have to take care of each other,” he said. “Houghton has done an incredible job teaching me to think. Because there isn’t a playbook for this — we are making it up as we go along. This moment requires critical thinking. It requires teamwork and the understanding that we are interconnected.
“I am here doing the right work, the work God prepared me for, and the work he wanted me to be doing,” Mills continued. “And underpinning the whole thing is I waded in where fools wouldn't go because God's got this.”
Mills joined OGH in September of 2007 as vice president of medical affairs, and transitioned to his role at UAHS when the organization was created in 2009. He previously served as a VP at Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital in New Jersey.
He graduated from Hahnemann University School of Medicine and completed his family practice residency at the West Jersey Health System. Additionally, he holds a master’s in medical management from the University of Southern California.
Mills spent more than 20 years as a practicing family physician, and more than 10 years as the medical director of a residential drug and alcohol treatment facility.
(Shelley Noyes is communications storyteller at Houghton College.)