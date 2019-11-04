We were having lunch one day when a good friend looked across the table at me and said, “I know you’re going through some things, but you look great!”
We had just been discussing a litany of chronic conditions I’ve dealt with the past year, some diagnosed, one yet a mystery. My friend has chronic conditions, too. I have never seen her NOT looking good so she sets a good example. Her compliment took me by surprise, but it felt nice to hear, especially in the midst of some struggles.
Her words boosted my confidence toward a realization that as awful as I sometimes have felt, at least I must not be constantly wearing my woes on my face. If I’m going out, I still try to put on clean clothes and comb my hair. (If you’ve seen me walking my cat these windy days, however, that may not be quite the case…).
About the time I thought my friend was just being nice, I visited a colleague. We chatted a while and I told him how migraines were part of my undiagnosed issue still being explored through medical intervention. He looked at me and said, “But you’re looking good!” Such words affirm us. I think it’s true for others when we sincerely use them as well.
MY VARIETY OF pesky medical conditions often fall under the “chronic” category, Several years ago, I thought I was having a heart attack until diagnosed with costochondritis. It was very painful for a long time and no one ever heard of it when I talked about it or begged off commitments because of pain. Only an online group of fellow sufferers taught how to cope with the condition. Fortunately, this one involving severe pain in the cartilage along the rib cage and sternum, went into a sort of remission. The other night while watching a TV news show, one of the commentators said he had experienced costochondritis.
“I know that one!” I said to the TV.
Having chronic conditions can make you feel lonely. With some, as in my experience, I can be hunched in pain with heating pads on the couch, not wanting to leave the house, or on a giddy high on days when the pain lets up. Many will relate that when medical conditions flare up, you might not want to do anything. If you are fortunate to have days of relief, which, thankfully, I sometimes am, I want to get back out there and conquer the world! I want to let the reins loose and let the horsepower catapult me back into life’s activities.
The hard part is, with chronic pain, the highs don’t last. You can’t know when they will be bothersome. When people see you, especially if you are “looking good,” some wonder if you’ve really been sick at all or just making excuses not to do things. They might wonder if you’re somewhat of a hypochondriac with your mixed cocktail of conditions. Some of us learn only to discuss details with trusted friends, fellow prayer warriors and medical pros.
The compliments I received on some of my good days reminded me of a couple things. One was a book I read called, “Girl, Wash Your Face,” by Rachel Hollis. The subtitle is, “Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be.” Her book left a good impression about how even if I’m not feeling great, it might still be a good idea to clean up and dress neatly vs. being a slob in sweats just because I feel crappy. (You never know who might come to the door…).
The other is a Bible verse, Matthew 6:16-18. The verse is about fasting and how the old-order religious elite would tear their clothes and throw ashes on their heads, in the beginning as an act of faith and repentance, but later to let everyone know they were holy. The verse tells people to wash their faces. Others don’t need to know everything you are going through. God will know. He will understand. He will care.
I am not advocating never talk about your problems. My life is pretty much an open book to readers of my written work. I am, however, saying you can’t always see what another person is going through. Sometimes they don’t want you to; sometimes they would, however, appreciate another person caring about what’s going on in their life—even smile at a compliment such as, “You’re looking good!” Even if they aren’t feeling that way, it will boost their spirit.
My friends taught me two things in my recent encounters. First, even if I’m feeling bad, I can still attempt to look my best and live as involved and as graciously as I can. Secondly, others who put on a happy face may be hurting more than we know. Offering love, kindness and friendship might be the best Rx we can give.
