Has anyone else who lives alone been talking to themselves? Oh. Me neither.
Wait. I’ll be honest — when you live alone there are times you want to hear a human voice, even if it’s your own. I’ve talked to myself before, but this is something I’ve noticed I’m doing more during the coronavirus lockdown.
My late Aunt Dora was known to be a talker. Young relatives kidded her about her talkative nature. After Uncle Tate passed, she lived alone in Orchard Park many years, seeing relatives on a more infrequent basis than she would have liked. When I visited from Michigan a short time before her death she told me, “I know I talk too much, but if I don’t have anyone else to talk to, I talk to myself so I don’t go crazy!”
Aunt Dora had the last word, actually, surprising many who kidded her. At her funeral a few years ago, my sister played a video Dora had her record. There she was, sitting up in bed with a crown on her head, waving a scepter. Among her first words were, “And you thought you’d heard the last from me!” It was a sweet and cherished oral remembrance of her life and love of family.
These days at home, I’ve thought of Aunt Dora’s self-talk as I find myself imitating her. It’s not that family and friends don’t call or I don’t call them. We talk sometimes. We also text, share e-mails and occasional Facebook posts. I make grocery runs, so I see people; my neighbor and I chat from a safe social distance.
It is often through reading Bible passages aloud or a work-in-progress that I hear my own voice and think of her. Other writers actually recommend this with written projects so the ear can hear how it really sounds. OK, so sometimes it’s a monologue with me being both questioner and answerer. Sometimes it’s prayer.
Technology was pretty new during my daughter’s lifetime. I sort of envy parents who can now whip out their cell phones and record all the important events in their kids’ lives, voice and all. We had cassette tape recorders then. Michele and I swapped some as “letters” to my sister and her kids. I still have a few, along with a delightful one of some casual conversation with insights a 4-year-old Michele shared with her Grandma Pat and Aunt Robin. I laughed and cried my way through it after my sister transferred the cassette to a CD for me.
During a Christmas performance at her Michigan school in the 1970s, Michele read an original poem with piano accompaniment. The brand-new VHS recording technology captured her standing friends in the choir, but the stationary camera never found Michele seated in her wheelchair. The audio, however, is awesome — or it was. I had it transferred from VHS to DVD years ago. This Christmastime, however, the images and sound stalled right at Michele’s performance. I’m hoping to find a backup I think I once made.
With all the presentations my husband gave before groups, I don’t know why I don’t have any recordings of those, video or audio. I have many photos, thankfully. I also have a brief snippet of his voice: the one he recorded on the home answering machine. I burned it to a CD before changing phones and moving home again. I don’t listen to it often, but it’s comforting to know it’s there.
I’m not the only widow who has done this. A younger acquaintance lost her husband shortly before the birth of their daughter. Sometime after, she wrote of how early on she would sometimes play his answering machine message and cry, just at the joy of hearing his voice again. As their daughter got a little older, she shared the recording, telling her, “That’s your daddy’s voice!”
As a regionally known country singer, my mother, Joan Gaudet, once known as “Little JoAnn” for her small stature, often made recordings of herself and fellow musicians. I remember her doing this with big reel-to-reel tape recorders in the 1950s. Fortunately, later ones were on CD and those I still have. Something rises up in my throat and behind my eyes when I listen to them.
When I was little, my Grandma Gray would say, “Shush now, that’s your mama’s voice on the radio.” Mom performed with Bob Flower and Bernie and JoAnn and the Westernaires on a local station back then. It was an early recognition of the magic in hearing someone’s voice from afar.
I once did some research on inventor Alexander Graham Bell, who opened whole new worlds regarding the science of voice transmission. He wasn’t even trying to invent the telephone. He devoted early research on scientific means to help the hearing impaired, such as his wife, Mabel. He knew the power of being able to hear another’s voice.
I’m grateful for the new ways of connecting we’re now learning. There’s also no shame in listening to your own voice when you need to.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)