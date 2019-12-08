I think I’ve said it before, but when I was young, Dick Clark’s “American Bandstand” was on TV. After the teens danced and came forth to give their opinions of a new song, most would say, “I like it because it has a good beat and you can dance to it.”
Of course, that’s what they were there for—to dance before the cameras while the rest of us watched and were introduced to new music.
I did a phone interview recently with contemporary Christian recording artist Nichole Nordeman. She was very gracious sharing highlights of her career for an article that appeared earlier this week, but one of her comments intrigued me. Nordeman, who has won several Gospel Music Association Dove awards, also teaches songwriting clinics around the country.
She reminds her students that yes, a song can be catchy. It can make people bob their heads to the beat or repeat a chorus. (“It has a good beat and you can dance to it.”) But she wants them to consider their craft and think down the road about what they are writing. Is it something they will be proud of? Will you believe in what the song is saying? And does it mean something to the artist, personally?
Artists can intuit these things, but don’t often know which of their songs will resonate with other people. Certain songs affect different people different ways. Sometimes, however, a particular song will become a mega hit, not just for its beat or catchy tune, but for its message.
I was watching a repeat of a Garth Brooks’ mega concert last week. I think it was in Yankee Stadium. It’s cool to watch him play just the first chords of a song, then look up with a glint in his eye and see the crowd go wild. They know what’s coming. Many will sing along. Yes, the music and arrangements are great. The lyrics and the message are also key to why a person will love a song.
“The Dance” is one of those for me. Brooks wrote the song at the height of his career some time ago, and yet it is one that makes fans pull out the flashlight apps and wave them while they sing — and often cry — along. If you’ve been living on another planet and have never heard it, it’s about this “dance” of life. The lyrics say, in essence, “Sure, I could have done without all the pain involved in this thing called life. But then, I would have had to miss the dance.”
Isn’t that so true? When we are really honest with ourselves it is within the hardships, the painful things, the testing of our character that we learn the most. Of course, we would much rather avoid pain. Of course, we would take back anyone we have lost in a heartbeat! Of course, there are times we wish we would have or could have made a different decision. But that’s not how life works. We learn and grow from within these things, both in faith and in learning how to respond next time.
I don’t know if it’s the same for you, but when I hear a new song that’s going to become my “new favorite song,” the hairs on my neck stand up when I first hear it. There’s one on Christian radio now, Jamie Kimmett’s “Burdens.” Within a few seconds, I cranked the radio up, and still do it when I recognize it. Its message resonates.
I have always enjoyed music that tells stories, especially when I can recognize my own experiences and thoughts from within them. Big Daddy Weave sings “Hold Me Jesus,” about asking Him to be our Prince of Peace in a way that I personally relate to. Tenth Avenue North’s “By Your Side,” Casting Crowns’ “Voice of Truth,” are like anthems to my faith. More recently, Casting Crowns and Matthew West collaborated on a song called, “Nobody,” that just hits me in the solar plexus.
One of my favorite singer-songwriters was the late Dan Fogelberg who wrote and sang such classics as “Same Old Lang Syne,” “Run for the Roses.” And “Leader of the Band,” a song about his father and his own venture into a music career. I invite you to net surf for these and see but surely there are such personal songs in your own playlist.
Brooks did a Las Vegas concert a few years ago, a one-man acoustic show (except for some duets with his wife, Trisha Yearwood). I loved hearing the stories behind the songs. They were eye opening and personally relatable.
This is something I’m truly looking forward to this week with another singer-songwriter when the previously mentioned Nichole Nordeman comes to my church on Sunday at Olean First Baptist. In that phone call, she said she would be engaging with the audience to share the stories behind her songs. I can’t wait.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)