Columnists who write in the form of narrative essay learn quickly that the subject matter of their craft must tap something from within the universal experience of the reader. If they want others to come back or buy books this is important.
Songwriters and comedians know this, too. It’s also called, the “takeaway,” some point people take with them after they encounter a piece of writing, a song, story or comedy set.
Naturally, we don’t all have the same experiences, but something in another’s story can often bring up a personal memory. As you know, I write a lot about personal experiences. I’m often told my memories trigger reader memories.
One of those universal moments came to mind at Bradford High School recently when comedian Ken Davis put on his one-man (clean) show. He admits he gets his material from his own twisted mind and his delivery is hilarious. You’ll see heads nodding in agreement as he tells a story, triggering an “I’ve been there, too,” moment.
This happened when he told of his childhood, riding with siblings in the family car. People looked at each other with “Yeah, I remember those times” looks as Davis described the squabbles—and then the father’s big hand making its way over the back of the seat while still driving. The hand slaps the air as it blindly seeks a target of one of the trouble-making kids, who learn early on to avoid an actual slap.
Davis said he has actually had letters accusing him of advocating child abuse for sharing this story. He certainly is not saying hitting others is all right. But it was an experience many in his audiences have had. It’s something they remember and identify with. Younger people would be more inclined to recognize a “time-out,” but there was definitely a time when the air slap over the seat was a universal experience.
We had ours. When Dad wanted to go for a ride, which he often did, there were six of us, Mom, Dad, my sister and I, and two little brothers. If we rode in Dad’s cherished classic Mercury, one of the boys sat up front and the other three kids in the back. This was mostly in the 60s when my sister and I were moody adolescents. It was easy to find something wrong with every experience and also to get annoyed with the little brother that had to sit in back with us.
One thing we disliked was this: Dad loved to take long drives but rarely liked to stop or have everyone get out of the car on those junkets. I remember what I considered long, boring rides over to the Kinzua area before it was flooded, or trips into some wooded area on lonely roads. Picking at each other was our way to entertain ourselves until it annoyed Dad. Then, the long arm and hand came over the seat with the air slap. Oh, he may have tapped a leg or two, since you can’t completely get away. What we didn’t want was for him to stop the car and make one of us girls sit up front, not as privilege but as punishment.
He soon found a way to reduce these annoyances by fixing up an old Ford station wagon with a jump seat facing the back window. All the kids could sit in back seats, spread out after negotiations over who would get to sit in the jump seat, far from the others, and brood silently in teenaged existential angst.
I know this is a universal experience because I saw another reference to the air slap on a Garth Brooks special. I think it was one he did from Las Vegas, his one-man show and acoustic concert where he told stories of his childhood. When he brought up the car ride with the kids in the back, bickering, hundreds in the audience rolled their eyes, made audible agreements, anticipating what came next. It would be something they recognized. Brooks then described the frustrated father’s arm and hand over the seat and the slaps, mostly at the air.
I suppose he’s faced the wrath of some who believe he’s advocating child abuse, too, a serious subject not to be dismissed lightly. But this is something many of us store in our memory banks, often now with fondness and a few chuckles. We knew, however, it was serious business for our rowdiness to come to that.
I wonder if our government leaders could benefit from one of these and maybe even our whole bickering nation as we fight to find common ground and a way to tolerate each other and get along, like the kids in the back seat. What if God reached down from the sky and ran His big hand across earth’s back seat, mainly to get our attention? Maybe He would say, as He slapped the air around the bunch of us, “Enough! Get along! I didn’t make you for all this fussing and fighting, but to love each other!”
