This week I did something I have heard a lot of homebound folks are doing — cooking or baking.
For some time, I’ve been thinking about my mom’s Tomato Soup Cake. She made it with peanut butter frosting, which is what I used this time, while my mother-in-law typically put cream cheese frosting on hers. Both are yummy.
When I mentioned Tomato Soup Cake in the Midwest, the usual reaction was, “What? Eww!” Most had never heard of such a thing. I’d have to tell them, “It’s just a spice cake that’s kind of, well, orange.” Being home again, more around here recognize it than elsewhere, except maybe some younger folks who’ve never had it.
I remember once when we were teens, my sister entered a recipe contest held by one of the local radio stations. What I can’t recall is if it was WMNS or WHDL but those were the main two back then. They provided an address and you had to send in your favorite recipes. Cheri did this in my mother’s name — unbeknownst to her. She just took a couple of her favorite recipe cards from mom’s little tin box in the cupboard, copied them and sent them in.
My mother, understandably, didn’t know what was happening when she got a call notifying her she had won the contest with her recipes for Tomato Soup Cake and a chopped ham sandwich spread. I’m not sure why I remember this except it involved my favorite cake and of course, a recollection of mom’s surprise at trying to figure out how she won something she hadn’t even entered. Maybe it was because my sister got in trouble for claiming to be mom without her consent.
Memory fails at the prize but it was probably something like a small gift card to a local supermarket or a restaurant like Hasta’s or other downtown place. Our family of six did love Texas hots from Hasta’s back then, a real treat when we could afford them. It might have been a U.S. savings bond, too, a popular prize in those days.
My mother long remembered how much I liked Tomato Soup Cake. Returning home from Michigan for a visit, I always found one waiting in her kitchen, made just for me. The last time I saw her, about a week before she passed away from cancer, she had Cheri and my niece, Amelia, make one for me while I was there. It was right about now, in an April Easter season in 2011.
A couple of years after mom passed, I had a few opportunities to write for a Canadian publishing company that produced anthologies about food and memories, as they are so intertwined. My story about memories of my mother were a good fit for one called, “Grandmother, Mother and Me — Memories, Poetry and Good Food,” by Hidden Brook Press. Mine was called, “Mom, Memories and Tomato Soup Cake,” and accompanied about 100 other nostalgic and inspirational stories. They printed the recipes at the end of each story, so it’s almost a cookbook.
I have rarely made Tomato Soup Cake myself. My husband didn’t care for them, but then he wasn’t fond of spice cakes either. I guess that’s why it was such a treat to find mom had gone to the trouble each time I came home. She’s been gone nine years next week, so it’s been that long since I’ve had this treat.
I’ve been noting Facebook photos from the homebound — those who can be home while courageous workers with front-line jobs soldier on. I haven’t made bread since I was first married but could vicariously smell the results as friends and family shared posts.
I saw a niece baking bread with her four young children. Even the almost-two-year-old helped knead the dough with a 6- and 7-year-old. I’m not sure if the not-yet-1-year-old had a role or not, but likely threw flour in or something. It will be a nice memory for them someday and maybe they’ll want to try to duplicate the experience.
When I finally made my Tomato Soup Cake, I remembered you can’t really duplicate the experience. The results taste pretty great, but you’ll often think, “No, this isn’t quite right. Did I miss an ingredient?” My cake was a little dry. Was it because the recipe said “Crisco” and I didn’t know if that meant Crisco OIL or the white stuff. Recipes from our elders, if they weren’t just in their head, often don’t include all the information.
The real reason, of course, is it was more than the food that made the occasion special. It was the combination of food and LOVE that worked together to make a cherished memory. I remembered this as I ate my first piece, sensed something was missing, and realized making Tomato Soup Cake this week was because I was really missing my mother. It’s similar when I crave some Blueberry Buckle and think of my mother-in-law. It’s just not the same without them here to share it.
