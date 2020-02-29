It’s kind of interesting watching the presidential political campaigners vying for the position of who cares more about “ordinary Americans.” Like most of us here in upstate New York and northeast Pennsylvania.
Accusations lobbed at some candidates that they care only about corporate America or other billionaires sound awfully familiar. These are easy hits, designed as attempts to make so many of us from middle-class, working-class families turn our heads their way.
Of course, we want politicians who can relate to the real lives so many of us live, and I don’t think it’s unfair at all to ask some of them, what kind of jobs have they held? What work have they done in their lives? Have they ever faced living paycheck-to-paycheck or been let go due to company downsizing or a firm moving away?
A few have held other jobs, often while in college or early in their careers. Most are career politicians, at least on the national level. Their job has been to woo voters every so many years so they can live pretty well while making important decisions that affect the rest of us.
Watching news about early campaigning reminded me of the 2008 presidential campaign when candidate Barack Obama filled time awaiting a debate at Hofstra University by making a “working-class stop” in Toledo, Ohio. That’s where a man named Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher, thereafter known as “Joe the Plumber” made his way through a crowd to ask Obama about his business tax policy. “Joe” wanted to purchase his own plumbing business and was concerned about his taxes going up. He received a long response that ended with, “When you spread the wealth around it’s good for everybody.” The jury remained out as to whether Joe’s taxes would go up, because Obama said no, others said yes, they would.
The McCain-Palin ticket later brought Joe the Plumber to some of their rallies, because by then, he had become a metaphor for working class America. In some ways he still is, because Joe is the one I first think of as I watch all the handshaking going on across the country. He represents the voters the candidates face at events who dare to step forward and say, “Hey, what about us? What will your policies do for us?” The ones who aren’t just there because they’ve already made up their minds on one candidate or another. We want real answers, too, not just the same old lines.
I don’t know about you, but I get kind of tired of the rhetoric and repetitive talk, often shouted from the podium during debates or at rallies. We’re going to give everybody free everything—which those of us who have been around a while know will NOT be free. We’re going to tax the millionaires, not you. Truthfully? If these folks make it even harder to do business in this country, even harder to farm the land and make a living from it, even harder to own and operate a small business, where will all the jobs come from? Our food? Robots and automatic scanners have already killed jobs. So much business is done online. Will these be the only jobs left, in tech and online sales?
Like Joe, I have questions more pertinent to people I know, not just for those in big population centers. I want it to be okay to dream and have ideals, but let’s work toward that, not just make radical promises that can’t be fulfilled. I want to see people make a living wage and have health care benefits, but fear some of the plans out there will destroy our country financially if they are attempted in one fell swoop.
I think a lot about my grandparents. These were the real working-class people in my life. One grandmother worked a shirt-press in a hot laundry. Grandpa worked there, too, until managing a car wash in his later years. Another grandmother cleaned houses for others and sometimes cared for their children. She worked until her 80s when she finally got to have a little apartment of her own a short time before she got sick and passed away. Another grandfather dug graves for a living.
My late parents always worked hard, too, often some jobs without insurances and other benefits, as did their parents. My father died young but worked at Kendall Oil Refinery. Mom worked at Acme Electric and other factory jobs. My step-dad drove truck and then worked on road construction crews. I often think of them, hard workers all their lives. Somehow, they managed to support their families, but it sure wasn’t without struggles. I fried donuts at one point. My husband dug graves. Middle America does what needs to be done.
What I would like to see in Washington are representatives who will, number one, stop the bickering, and then, number two, work together toward policies that will benefit ALL of our country’s citizens. Maybe Joe the Plumber can still offer them some advice that will help them become more aware of what “regular Joes,” like most of us, really need.
(Contact contributor Deb Wuethrich at deborahmarcein@gmail.com.)