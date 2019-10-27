I hope this doesn’t seem a morbid topic, but I have had to say goodbye to some friends in recent months. Also, it is a time of year that marks birthdays or homegoing anniversaries for others I have known and loved, including cherished family members.
Saying goodbye for one person can trigger memories of other losses. Is it that way for you, too?
As mentioned in an earlier column, I learn a lot about people from the obituaries printed in the newspaper. These aren’t always people I know personally. I find life stories fascinating and while obituaries can range from just inches to a couple of columns, they are thumbnail sketches of how someone spent their lives. Oftentimes I wish I HAD known them.
I have written a few obits in my time with newspapers. Some senior friends also accepted my help in getting their thoughts and data together for a draft of one. Their hope was to make things easier for surviving family members. I have written my own obituary. This will surprise no one who knows me. Like my older friends, my intent was to gather up life information my siblings would not be able to easily access or remember, since I lived away so long. They won’t remember jobs I held, for instance.
Once I came home again, gathering up such materials was one of my goals. I didn’t write it just so others would have correct details and I didn’t write it with the instruction it has to go as is. I just wanted a helpful outline and I didn’t make it wordy. Family members will fill it in.
Noting the large variety of ways that a funeral service can be conducted, including these days, opting not to have one, I have also drafted some details on scripture I would like read and music sung or played. Music is a big part of my life. It has been a big part of my family’s life. That is why, yet today, one fact surrounding our daughter’s death at age 11 still haunts me at times.
Michele grew up in the John Travolta/Bee Gees disco age, the 70s and just into 80s. She loved Blondie and Donna Summer. She also loved Sesame Street as a little one. If I had it to do again, we would have played Kermit the Frog’s Rainbow Connection, as it became very important to my memories of her. We might have had a little Grease soundtrack going, too, and Summer’s Last Dance.
Alas, these did not happen. While still very numb following the quiet service, I asked afterward as we prepared to go to the cemetery why there was no music. I definitely noticed its absence. The answer was that with children, they didn’t often do that because it could make an already emotional time even more upsetting. I disagree, but no one asked me. Still, Michele and her Lord found a way. I once wrote about it in a published anthology.
Not long before her death, we were waiting for her dad, sitting in our pickup. We heard the Westminster Chimes that some communities have. Michele told me, “They have one of those in Portville.” I wasn’t sure how she knew. We lived in the Midwest then. As we stood high in Chestnut Hill, however, I heard the same chimes in the village below. I took it as a sign of her safety in heaven. Michele’s homegoing had music after all. My story about this was titled, “Melody of Love,” similar to the proposed title of a family memoir I’m close to finishing.
I attended another funeral last weekend. It was for a fellow who had lost his hearing as a young man. One of his sons offered a tribute I will not soon forget. He passed out sheets containing a conversation between himself and his dad. He turned his father’s picture atop the casket toward him—so he could read his lips.
The son verbalized the first few words of each thought and then made gestures as if he were having the full conversation with his father. It wasn’t American sign language, but one the family shared, such as how he would wake his children and forcefully point at his watch for “Time to get up!” This tribute was creative. It was beautiful. And it was a reminder that music that is part of a love language can also be silent and meaningful.
Another thought about homegoings I recently had involves flowers. I know many ask others not to send them, but the funeral home would appear empty if everyone obeyed. I understand how some feel, though, how they would rather have people call, visit, share a meal or whatever while they are still alive.
Country artist Tanya Tucker recently released her first album in many years, called “While I’m Livin’. The last song is “Bring My Flowers Now.” In her still-strong classic country voice, she tells the listeners, “If your heart is in them flowers, bring ’em on.”
Good reminder.
